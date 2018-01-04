33 die in Congo flooding after heavy rain
KINSHASA, Congo — Authorities in Congo say at least 33 people have died amid flooding in and around the capital of Kinshasa.
Dominique Weloli, the provincial health minister, said Thursday that figure only represented the bodies that have been brought to the morgue. Witnesses told U.N.-backed Radio Okapi that among the victims were five children from the same family who drowned overnight in their home.
