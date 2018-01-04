4 people charged with kidnapping, assaulting teen girl
WORCESTER, Mass. — Four Massachusetts residents have been charged with keeping a 16-year-old girl in a basement that a police officer described as a "torture chamber."
Police say the teenager was sexually assaulted, had her hair shaved off and was burned with a cigarette.
The suspects are charged with kidnapping and other
Prosecutors say the suspects held the girl in an Auburn home because they thought she knew who was responsible for a Dec. 27 home invasion. Prosecutors say she was duct-taped to a chair and had a machete held against her throat.
Defendant Krystal Lugo was held without bail. Her attorney said she was not a danger. The hearings for three male defendants will continue until Friday.