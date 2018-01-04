5.1 magnitude quake hits Montenegro, causes slight damage

PODGORICA, Montenegro — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken northeastern Montenegro causing some damages but no casualties.

Montenegrin seismologists say the quake hit an area around the town of Plav at 11:46 a.m. on Thursday.

Emergency authorities say the damages include cracks on roofs, walls and chimneys in the area's older houses. Crews are assessing whether any of the houses need to be evacuated.