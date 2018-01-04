Average 30-year mortgage rates slip to 3.95 per cent
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, making it slightly more affordable to borrow for a home.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages slipped to 3.95
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 3.38
The interest charged on U.S. Treasury notes dropped from a week ago, causing mortgage rates to slip in response.
The average on five-year adjustable-rate mortgages slipped to 3.45
