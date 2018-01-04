China tries Tibetan language advocate featured in NY Times

BEIJING — An activist promoting the Tibetan language is being tried in western China for inciting separatism after he appeared in a documentary video produced by The New York Times.

Tashi Wangchuk's lawyer Liang Xiaojun told The Associated Press on Thursday that a judge in Qinghai province heard oral arguments for four hours and will issue a verdict at an unspecified date.

Tashi has pleaded not guilty. If found guilty, he could face a lengthy prison term.

Liang says prosecutors presented evidence focused on a nine-minute 2015 Times video that told of how Tashi sued local officials for blocking Tibetan language and culture education. The Times' website is blocked in China.