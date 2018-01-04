Coast Guard searching Gulf of Mexico for missing plane
FREEPORT, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a small plane that didn't land at its scheduled location in Central Texas and stopped responding to air traffic controllers.
The Cirrus SR-22 took off Wednesday afternoon from a small airport in Oklahoma City after filing a flight plan to land in Georgetown, Texas, about 25 miles (40
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the plane kept flying and was last observed on radar 219 miles (352
The plane is registered to Oklahoma-based Abide Aviation.