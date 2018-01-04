Coast Guard searching Gulf of Mexico for missing plane

FREEPORT, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a small plane that didn't land at its scheduled location in Central Texas and stopped responding to air traffic controllers.

The Cirrus SR-22 took off Wednesday afternoon from a small airport in Oklahoma City after filing a flight plan to land in Georgetown, Texas, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) north of Austin.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the plane kept flying and was last observed on radar 219 miles (352 kilometres ) northwest of Cancun flying at 15,000 feet (4,600 metres ).