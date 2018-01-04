News / World

Defendants in slaying of 4 in upstate New York back to jail

James W. White is seen in an undated photo provided by the Troy Police Department. White and Justin Mann have been arrested on murder charges in the deaths of two women and two children in their Troy apartment on Dec. 26, 2017. Mann and James White pleaded not guilty to murder charges Saturday in Troy. Both are from Schenectady. (Troy Police Department via AP)

TROY, N.Y. — An additional first-degree murder charge has been filed against one of two men accused of killing two women and two children in an upstate New York basement apartment.

Justin Mann and James White initially were charged Saturday with first- and second-degree murder in the Dec. 21 slayings of Shanta Myers; her lover, Brandi Mells; and Myers' children, ages 5 and 11. They've pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors opted not to proceed Thursday with a preliminary hearing, which meant the defendants had the right to be released from jail without further action. Instead, authorities filed a new first-degree murder charge against White and sent Mann back to jail under a parole hold.

The bodies were found the day after Christmas in Troy, north of Albany.

Police haven't disclosed a motive.

