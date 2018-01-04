East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages

A state-by-state look at the impact of the storm and cold weather buffeting the East Coast, from north to south:

MAINE

All state offices were closed in a place that deals with big snowstorms regularly. Tidal flooding up and down the coast, the highest in 40 years, hit fishing piers, streets and restaurants.

___

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Slick road conditions may have led to a car crashing into the side of a Manchester nursing home. No one was hurt.

___

MASSACHUSETTS

The state was hit with hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding that made road impassable and led to people being rescued from flooded cars. More than 5,500 homes and businesses lost power in Provincetown on the outermost tip of Cape Cod, but most had their electricity restored within hours.

___

RHODE ISLAND

Gov. Gina Raimondo banned tractor-trailer travel on state roads, because several trucks had jack-knifed and gotten stuck. Five statewide warming centres were opened on college campuses. Block Island experienced near-hurricane-force wind gusts.

___

CONNECTICUT

More than 100 warming centres were opened in 34 towns. All nonessential first- and second-shift state employees were told to stay home.

___

NEW YORK

Three unoccupied summer homes on a remote island burned to the ground because firefighters were unable to bring their equipment to them during the storm. Flights were suspended temporarily at JFK and LaGuardia airports, though the facilities remained open.

___

NEW JERSEY

State government offices were closed, and NJ Transit reported lighter-than-normal ridership. Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for four coastal counties.

___

PENNSYLVANIA

A driver couldn't stop their vehicle at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train on its way to Philadelphia, killing a passenger in the car. The Pennsylvania Turnpike lowered speed limits.

___

DELAWARE

Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency in the state's southernmost county, prohibiting driving on state roads except for people designated as essential personnel. Delmarva Power reported hundreds of customers without electricity but said crews were quickly restoring service.

___

MARYLAND

Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents to stay off the roads, saying they are icy and could be covered by drifting snow. Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan said strong winds were making it difficult to keep roads clear in the summer tourism haven and that even year-round businesses were shuttered.

___

VIRGINIA

The U.S. Navy required only "mission essential" personnel in the region to report for duty, including those at the world's largest naval base, in Norfolk. Schools, government offices and businesses including large military contractors were closed. Nearly all flights were cancelled at Norfolk's main airport.

___

NORTH CAROLINA

Several people were killed after their vehicles ran off snow-covered roads. Hurricane-force wind gusts were reported along the coast. Gov. Roy Cooper said the storm and cold weather caused hundreds of car crashes around the state and, at its peak, 20,000 power outages.

___

SOUTH CAROLINA

Many major highways in the eastern part of the state were an icy mess, and National Guard members were called in to help rescue stranded motorists on Interstate 95. Some schools decided to stay closed until Monday, after a sunny weekend that was expected to help thaw things out.

___

GEORGIA

Icy roads were a threat in southeast Georgia, an area that rarely has to deal with them. Forecasters warned that snow may not melt entirely before temperatures drop below freezing, meaning slick roads were a concern into Friday morning.

___

FLORIDA

It was so cold that iguanas were being immobilized and falling from their perches in suburban trees. In Fort Lauderdale, homeless shelters opened their doors for people hoping to escape a rare bout of cold weather. Miami also added beds to five homeless shelters.

___