Egypt: Sudan recalls its ambassador to consult amid spat
CAIRO — Egypt says
The Foreign Ministry says it learned of Khartoum's decision through its embassy in the Sudanese capital.
The ministry said Thursday that Egypt is "comprehensively assessing the situation with a view to making the appropriate response." It did not elaborate.
Egypt maintains that Sudan has taken Ethiopia's side in Cairo's dispute with Addis Ababa over a massive dam being built on the Nile River by the Ethiopians.
Egypt says the dam will reduce its vital share of the Nile's waters.
Pro-government media in Egypt have also decried a recent visit to Sudan by Turkey's president, who is a harsh critic of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi.
