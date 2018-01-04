Fake millionaire tycoon gets prison for online dating scam

NEW YORK — A man who posed as a millionaire oil tycoon to scam women on internet dating sites out of thousands of dollars has been sentenced in New York to nearly four years in prison.

John Edward Taylor was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court for a fraud that cost women on the East Coast from New York to Atlanta more than $290,000.

The sentence was announced by Judge Laura Taylor Swain after she listened to six victims and an apologetic Taylor describe a fraud that lasted nearly seven years.

The fraud was exposed after a Philadelphia married couple who met Taylor reported their experience to the FBI.

A defence lawyer urged leniency, saying Taylor is mentally ill and needs therapy more than prison.