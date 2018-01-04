Fake teen doctor pleads guilty, gets 3 1/2 years in prison
A
A
Share via Email
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man accused of impersonating a doctor and stealing from a patient when he was a teenager has been sentenced to 3
News outlets report that a Palm Beach County judge sentenced 20-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson Thursday after he pleaded guilty to grand theft, practicing medicine without a license and other charges. His trial was scheduled to begin later this month.
Love-Robinson was arrested in February 2016 after law enforcement officials said he was practicing medicine without a license. Authorities say Love-Robinson was illegally operating a medical practice, complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope. He also allegedly stole $35,000 from an elderly patient.
Love-Robinson previously pleaded guilty to charges in Virginia related to trying to buy a Lexus using a fake earnings statement.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia Power bringing in 1,000 people for biggest storm preparation in company history
-
-
Crown seeks dangerous offender status for Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr.
-
What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak