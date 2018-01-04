Flood risk warnings for western Germany
BERLIN — Heavy rainfall in recent days has increased the risk of flooding in western Germany.
German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the Mosel river was closed to all shipping, with water levels 4
Along the lower reaches of the Rhine, water levels were predicted to continue to rise until Friday.
Ships along the busy waterway near Cologne have been ordered to reduce their speed and remain in constant radio contact with authorities.
