Former Peruvian strongman released from clinic after pardon

LIMA, Peru — Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has been released from the clinic where he has been receiving treatment since leaving jail following his controversial pardon from a 25-year sentence.

The 79-year-old former strongman was seen leaving the clinic in Peru's capital Thursday evening in a wheelchair with family.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski announced on Christmas Eve that he had decided to free Fujimori for "humanitarian reasons."

Kuczynski said a medical board determined Fujimori suffered from a "progressive, degenerative and incurable disease," though no details have been provided.

His release sent thousands of Peruvians into the streets in protest.