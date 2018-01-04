German court rules transsexual woman can't be 'mother'

BERLIN — Germany's top court has ruled that a transsexual woman whose frozen sperm was used to fertilize an egg can only be registered as the child's father.

The Federal Court said Thursday it rejected the woman's appeal against a lower court ruling preventing her from being legally listed as the child's mother.

The woman changed sex in 2012 and her partner gave birth to a child three years later, having used the plaintiff's sperm.

The registry office refused to list the sperm donor as the mother.