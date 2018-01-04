Elite prep school rocked by sex abuse claims to lose leader
CONCORD, N.H. — The head of an elite New England prep school that's been rocked by years of sexual abuse claims is stepping down.
St. Paul's School Rector Michael Hirschfeld said Thursday he will leave after the 2018-2019 school year.
The state attorney general's office in July began a criminal investigation into sexual abuse allegations. Claims date back to 1948.
St. Paul's requested the investigation following reports a former teacher was accused of sexual misconduct at a Rhode Island school.
Hirschfeld has been rector since 2001. He has not been accused of wrongdoing.
Board of Trustees President Archibald Cox said Hirschfeld's departure has nothing to do with the investigation. He praised Hirschfeld for a "wonderful job."
Hirschfeld has called the allegations "profoundly disturbing." The school has improved training and employs a zero-tolerance policy.
