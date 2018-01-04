Italy ups avalanche risk as heavy snow blankets north
ROME — Officials in northern Italy are warning of a high risk of avalanches after days of heavy, wet snow already set off one avalanche that killed a mother and her daughter on an off-piste ski run.
Cervinia ski authorities announced that the main road leading into Cervinia from Valtournenche was closed in both directions due to possible avalanches.
On Wednesday, a German woman and her 11-year-old daughter were killed while skiing in Val Venosta, northwest of Bolzano. Italy's Alpine rescue service said the two were rescued alive in critical condition despite "prohibitive" weather conditions but that they didn't make it.
