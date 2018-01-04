Japan's Abe: N. Korea should change course, end nuke program
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says North Korea should change its policies to help enrich its people.
Abe told reporters Thursday that Japan would do its utmost, working with the U.S. and South Korea, to pressure Pyongyang to shift its course and end its missile tests and nuclear program.
Abe said Tokyo is cautiously watching to see the impact of sanctions against North Korea, especially at this coldest time of the year when conditions are harshest.
He said North Korea's diligent people and abundant resources could make the country richer if its leaders adopt the right policies.
Abe did not directly mention recent overtures by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toward South Korea, including a reopening of a communications link between the rival countries.
