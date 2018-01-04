Marijuana investors skittish after Sessions' shot at pot

SAN FRANCISCO — Stocks related to marijuana are plummeting and cannabis boosters are fretting about the industry's future after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions signalled a tougher approach to federal pot enforcement.

The plunging stock prices Thursday reversed a weeks-long rally driven by optimism after California launched recreational sales of pot on Monday.

Several marijuana stocks saw double-digit declines in the hours after Sessions' announcement, including the largest pot-producing company that is publicly traded.

A Nevada state lawmaker said he was concerned Sessions' action could snuff out the budding industry in that state, which began recreational sales in July.