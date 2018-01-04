Michigan airport's goggle-wearing, wildlife-control dog dies
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A dog that gained internet fame for chasing critters off a Michigan airport's runways has died after a yearlong fight with cancer.
Piper was the wildlife-control dog at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. The 9-year-old border collie became the nemesis of geese and ducks at the airport starting in January 2015.
A year later, images of Piper on the job — in his official airport vest and ski goggles — became a top hit on online social forum Reddit. Curious fans even caused network problems on the airport's
Piper also got a bit too excited that year: He hurt his leg jumping out of a pickup truck to chase a snowy owl.
Piper's owner, Brian Edwards, is the airport's director of operations. He says Piper spent his last day playing soccer, getting scratches and chasing one last snowy owl.
