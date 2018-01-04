Milwaukee weighs punishments for company's racist displays

The Milwaukee Common Council is also considering permanently barring American Sewer Services from ever bidding on contracts and compelling the company's owner to testify before them. Votes on the resolutions are expected in two weeks.

Milwaukee aldermen discussed the options Thursday in response to two photographs from early December. In one, a lunch box has a KKK sticker. In another posted on Facebook, two workers have holstered guns and a third has a firearm in his hand. The three workers are white and the photo taken in a predominantly black neighbourhood reads, "this is how you finish concrete in Milwaukee."