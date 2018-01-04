National WWII Museum: 2017 had most visitors since it opened

NEW ORLEANS — A museum in New Orleans exhibiting the United States' role in World War II had record-breaking numbers of visitors last year.

The National WWII Museum says in a statement that its 706,664 visitors in 2017 were the most it's had in a calendar year since opening in 2000. The museum also broke its single-day attendance record when 6,642 visited Dec. 27. The previous single-day record of 5,553 was set in 2016.

Stephen J. Watson, museum president and CEO, says December had 67,119 visitors and that roughly half came in one week alone.