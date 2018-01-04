Officials examine methods to control invasive fish species

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The National Park Service is considering measures like electric shocks, fish barriers, genetic techniques and other means to reduce invasive fish species in the Grand Canyon and Glen Canyon areas in northern Arizona.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the park service was spurred to take action due to the rising number of invasive brown trout and green sunfish in the Colorado River.

Some of the proposed control actions are drawing concern from environmental organizations and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Techniques like electrofishing — the process of putting an electric current into the water to stun fish — have been criticized. Opponents say the process would reflect poorly on the fishery and may negatively affect other fish.

Park service officials say they're examining the control options and taking suggestions.

___