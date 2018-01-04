Officials: Explosion at distillery injures 1 employee

PITTSBURGH — Officials say an explosion at a Pennsylvania distillery has injured one person.

First responders received a call about the explosion at Wigle Whiskey's distillery in Pittsburgh around 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say the explosion did not lead to a fire.

KDKA-TV reports a still used to make the whiskey erupted, throwing back a worker a few feet.

The worker has been hospitalized with cuts and bruises, and Wigle Whiskey says in a Facebook post that he is in good spirits.

An investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing.

Wigle Whiskey says their distillery tasting room is closed Thursday and will reopen Friday.

