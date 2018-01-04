Pakistani military talks of 'response' to any US action

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army spokesman has said his country will react to any action by the United States in the wake of President Donald Trump's tweet on New Year's Day threatening Pakistan.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor told the local Geo Television on Wednesday night that Pakistan wants to continue co-operation with the U.S. but will not "compromise on national interests and prestige."

He says any concrete action by the U.S. will be met with a response in line with the wishes of the Pakistani people.

Ghafoor said that "allies don't fight" and that "the U.S. should realize how Pakistan has been co-operative in the war against terror."

Trump has accused Islamabad of providing a safe haven and harbouring terrorists.