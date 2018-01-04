Panama extradites Mexican ex-governor accused of corruption

PANAMA CITY — Panama has extradited a fugitive Mexican ex-governor wanted on corruption charges after holding him in custody for more than six months.

Panama's foreign ministry confirmed Thursday's extradition of former Quintana Roo Gov. Roberto Borge. Mexican authorities were escorting him to Mexico City.

Borge was governor of the Caribbean coastal state from 2011 to 2016. Last year prosecutors seized 25 state properties that were allegedly sold to private parties at a fraction of their value during Borge's time in office.

Borge denied the accusations against him in court appearances in Panama, and his legal team there had fought his extradition for months.