Panama extradites Mexican ex-governor accused of corruption
A
A
Share via Email
PANAMA CITY — Panama has extradited a fugitive Mexican ex-governor wanted on corruption charges after holding him in custody for more than six months.
Panama's foreign ministry confirmed Thursday's extradition of former Quintana Roo Gov. Roberto Borge. Mexican authorities were escorting him to Mexico City.
Borge was governor of the Caribbean coastal state from 2011 to 2016. Last year prosecutors seized 25 state properties that were allegedly sold to private parties at a fraction of their value during Borge's time in office.
Borge denied the accusations against him in court appearances in Panama, and his legal team there had fought his extradition for months.
He is the third ex-governor from Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's political party to face corruption allegations.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Crown seeks dangerous offender status for Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr.
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
'Very intense' winter storm shuts schools, offices in Atlantic Canada
-
Young girl hit by vehicle after running out into traffic: Halifax police