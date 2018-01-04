Prosecutor closes civil rights probe of police shooting
NEW YORK — A civil rights probe into the death of a mentally ill black man who accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device and was fatally shot by a white suburban New York police officer who responded has been closed without charges.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement Thursday there was insufficient evidence for criminal charges in the shooting of Kenneth Chamberlain.
The 68-year-old Chamberlain died after his November 2011 encounter with officers from the White Plains Police Department. His family says the shooting was racially motivated.
Kim's office opened an investigation after a state grand jury decided not to indict the officers involved.
Kim notes in November 2016 a federal jury rejected claims brought by Chamberlain's family against White Plains and the officer who shot Chamberlain.
