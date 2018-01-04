Prosecutors detail background of lottery scam suspect
BISMARCK, N.D. — Prosecutors allege the last suspect fighting charges in what's believed to be the first large-scale Jamaican lottery scam tried in U.S. courts funneled money between the two countries through her airline job.
They also say Melinda Bulgin, of Providence, Rhode Island, received legal training at university, contradicting her assertion that she was confused about her legal rights when questioned by authorities.
The government is opposing Bulgin's effort to have statements from interrogations in Jamaica and Rhode Island in 2015 disallowed at her September trial. Bulgin maintains her
Authorities say at least 90 Americans lost a total of more than $5.7 million to the scam. Twenty-seven people were charged. All but Bulgin have pleaded guilty or been convicted.
