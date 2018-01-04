Prosecutors: More bribery charges for South Korean ex-leader
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — An official says prosecutors have made additional bribery charges against South Korea's jailed ex-president alleging she received official funds from her spy chiefs for personal purposes.
Park Geun-hye was removed from office last March and is on trial on a broad range of corruption and other charges that could potentially send her to jail for life.
A Seoul prosecutors' office official said Thursday the new charges accuse Park of receiving a total of 3.5 billion won ($3.3 million) of official funds from three of her spy chiefs.
She allegedly used the funds to pay maintenance fees for her private residence and her confidante's boutique and give incentives-like money to her presidential aides.
The official spoke anonymously because he wasn't involved in the investigation.
