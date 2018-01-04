Red fox fed by Grand Teton visitors killed for safety

MOOSE, Wyo. — Wildlife managers in Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming say they had to euthanize a red fox that was exhibiting bold behaviour because people had been feeding it.

The National Park Service says the fox had to be killed because of concern for human safety.

Feeding park wildlife is illegal.

Grand Teton Superintendent David Vela says he hopes this case will serve as a cautionary reminder to not feed wildlife and to secure food sources that might attract wildlife.

Vela encouraged park visitors to immediately report incidents of animals being fed.

Biologists have documented increasing numbers of habituated and food-conditioned foxes in the park.