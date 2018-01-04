Rescue workers say dozens hurt in South Africa train crash
JOHANNESBURG — South African rescue workers say dozens of people have been injured in a train accident in Free State province.
ER24, an emergency responders' group, said Thursday on Twitter that there are initial reports of about 100 injured people in the crash between Hennenman and Kroonstad.
Citing witnesses, media outlet eNCA says part of the train burst into flames after it was hit by a truck.
