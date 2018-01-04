Texas man facing kidnapping charges after Colorado arrest

DALLAS — A man identified as a person of interest in the death of a woman and abduction of her two daughters from suburban Austin, Texas, is facing charges of kidnapping after being arrested by Colorado authorities.

Terry Allen Miles was arrested in southern Colorado after a sheriff's deputy spotted his vehicle in a remote area near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Wednesday evening. The girls, ages 14 and 7, were recovered safely and taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

Miles has been wanted for questioning in the death of Tonya Bates and the abduction of her daughters since police did a welfare check Saturday and found the woman dead from blunt force trauma and the girls missing.