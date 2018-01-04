The Latest: Alaska AG defends state law on marijuana

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the decision by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end a federal policy affecting states that have legalized marijuana (all times local):

11:02 a.m.

Alaska's attorney general says her office is evaluating a U.S. Justice Department decision rescinding an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states, like Alaska.

But state Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth says her office has a duty to uphold and implement state law and will continue to do so.

Alaska voters in 2014 approved legalizing marijuana for recreational use by adults 21 and older. The state regulates the industry.

The first retail marijuana shops opened in 2016.

Lindemuth says the Justice Department's actions create uncertainty for states that have legalized marijuana. She called the decision disappointing.

Gov. Bill Walker says he is committed to upholding the will of Alaskans and will work with the Justice Department and Alaska's congressional delegation to prevent "federal overreach."

___

9 a.m.

Alaska's senior U.S. senator is calling the Department of Justice's decision to rescind an Obama-era policy that help pave the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country as "regrettable."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the change Thursday.

The new stance replaces a more lenient enforcement policy and will let federal prosecutors where marijuana is legal decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law prohibiting it.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, says over the past year she repeatedly discouraged Sessions from changing the policy and asked him to work with states and Congress instead if he thought changes were needed.

She called the announcement "disruptive" and "regrettable."