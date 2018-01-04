The Latest: Pilot of missing plane may have lacked oxygen
FREEPORT, Texas — The Latest on a small airplane that went missing over the Gulf of Mexico (all times local):
10:05 a.m.
Officials say the pilot of a small plane that stopped responding to air traffic controllers and disappeared over the Gulf of Mexico was unresponsive and may have been suffering from a lack of oxygen.
The plane took off from Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon and was supposed to land in Georgetown, Texas, but kept going. A spokesman for the North American Aerospace
NORAD says the fighters flew in front of the plane, dropped flares and performed other military
The Eighth Coast Guard District, referencing the NORAD report, says the pilot appeared to be suffering from hypoxia, in which the brain is deprived of adequate oxygen. The condition can cause confusion, nausea, breathlessness and hallucinations.
The search for the aircraft is ongoing in the Gulf of Mexico.
7 a.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a small plane that didn't land at its scheduled location in Central Texas and stopped responding to air traffic controllers.
The Cirrus SR-22 took off Wednesday afternoon from a small airport in Oklahoma City after filing a flight plan to land in Georgetown, Texas, about 25 miles (40
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the plane kept flying and was last observed on radar 219 miles (352
The plane is registered to Oklahoma-based Abide Aviation.

