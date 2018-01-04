The Latest: Report of shooting near Colorado Capitol probed
DENVER — The Latest on reports of shots fired outside the Colorado
3:25 p.m.
Police are investigating reports of shots fired near the Colorado
Police say there were no reports of injuries Thursday. A photo from The Denver Post showed police taking a man into custody outside the Capitol.
Witnesses told Denver media outlets that two people shot at each other. A number of shell casings were seen on the street.
Joshua Crews told the newspaper that he was near the Capitol when he saw gunshots coming from a vehicle. He dove behind a barrier to protect himself.
2:15 p.m.
A lockdown has been lifted at the Colorado
There was a large police presence in the area but no injuries were initially reported.
An investigation was continuing.