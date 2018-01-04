The Latest: Report of shooting near Colorado Capitol probed

DENVER — The Latest on reports of shots fired outside the Colorado state capitol (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Police are investigating reports of shots fired near the Colorado state capitol that temporarily put the building on lockdown.

Police say there were no reports of injuries Thursday. A photo from The Denver Post showed police taking a man into custody outside the Capitol.

Witnesses told Denver media outlets that two people shot at each other. A number of shell casings were seen on the street.

Joshua Crews told the newspaper that he was near the Capitol when he saw gunshots coming from a vehicle. He dove behind a barrier to protect himself.

___

2:15 p.m.

A lockdown has been lifted at the Colorado state capitol after police responded to a report of shots fired near the building.

There was a large police presence in the area but no injuries were initially reported.