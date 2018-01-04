The Latest: Student likely died from overdose at frat house

FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on a Fresno State University student who died after a visit to a fraternity house (all times local):

Fresno police chief says a university student who died after a visit to a fraternity house apparently died of an accidental drug overdose.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Thursday that 19-year-old Omar Nemeth died after taking Xanax and smoking marijuana throughout the day Tuesday, before going to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house on Wednesday.

Dyer says officers found a bag with 583 Xanax pills, an anti-anxiety drug, an ounce of marijuana and two open bottles of Promethazine syrup, which is known to cause euphoria.

He says Nemeth, his 16-year-old brother, and 17-year-old girlfriend were taking the pills and smoking marijuana for most of the day Tuesday. At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, the group went to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house to meet a friend of Nemeth who is a member.

Authorities in Fresno have identified a 19-year-old Fresno State University student who died after being rushed to the hospital from a fraternity house.

Officials on Thursday identified the student as Omar Nemeth, of Fresno. Nemeth died Wednesday after spending time at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house.

Delta Sigma Phi spokeswoman Adam Lowe says Nemeth was not a member of the fraternity and that his death is not connected to any fraternity event. The university is still on winter break.

Fresno County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti says an autopsy is being scheduled to determine a cause of death.