Trump to push immigration plan in meeting with GOP senators

WASHINGTON — Immigration is the focus for President Donald Trump's meeting with some Republican senators as he pushes his overhaul plan.

Trump wants to shift from a family-based immigration system to one based on merit, as part of any deal to extend legal status for young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last year. He set a March deadline for Congress to act.

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, says an updated approach to immigration should "serve the needs of American workers, families and taxpayers."