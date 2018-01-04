US appeals panel rules 2-1 backing gun ban in domestic cases

CINCINNATI — A divided federal appeals panel has upheld the U.S. ban on guns for people convicted of misdemeanour domestic violence, even decades after the offence .

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges voted 2-1 to affirm a lower court's dismissal of the challenge by an Ohio man who pleaded no contest in 1997 to a domestic violence charge for "knowingly causing or attempting to cause harm" to his then-wife. Terry Stimmel was blocked in 2002 from buying a gun at a Walmart store after a background check showed his domestic violence record.