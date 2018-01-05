American citizen captured in Syria says he wants ACLU lawyer
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — An American citizen picked up on the Syrian battlefield and held by the U.S. military for nearly four months without a lawyer has told the American Civil Liberties Union that he wants to challenge his detention.
ACLU attorney Jonathan Hafetz said Friday that the civil rights group went to the Pentagon on Wednesday and spoke via videoconference with the detainee, who is accused of fighting with the Islamic State.
The
The ACLU asked a federal judge on Friday to prohibit the government from transferring the citizen.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Document' everything: Advocates on how to handle wage-hike shenanigans
-
Halifax police urging caution as ice forms on roads during storm
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
Bodies of elderly couple discovered at rural home after they die in extreme cold