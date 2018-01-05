Body of California man slain in Mexico turned over to family

MEXICO CITY — The body of a Southern California city official who was shot dead while vacationing in the Mexican beach resort of Zihuatanejo has been turned over to his family.

Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Friday in a statement that the body was delivered to a relative and a friend who arrived the previous day to officially identify the victim, Douglas Bradley.

Bradley was administrative services director for Imperial Beach, a San Diego suburb across the border from Tijuana. He was killed Dec. 28, a day before his 50th birthday.

Authorities have not given a possible motive.