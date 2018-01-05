Border inspections of electronic devices hits record number

WASHINGTON — The government inspected a record number of international travellers ' electronic devices in the last budget year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that it inspected 30,200 phones and other electronic devices in fiscal year 2017 — a nearly 60 per cent spike from 2016.

The agency has also released an updated directive that clarifies how passwords and cloud data should be handled.

A senior CBP official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity credited the spike, in part, to the fact that people now carry more devices, and often several at a time.