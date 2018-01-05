Britain's defence secretary: War against IS in 'new phase'

BAGHDAD — Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned that dangers from the Islamic State group are "far from over" despite its defeat in Iraq.

Williamson says the fight now "enters a new phase" and expressed his government's commitment to continue working with the U.S.-led coalition to hunt down remaining IS fighters in Syria and elsewhere.

He spoke at a press conference in Baghdad on Thursday. He signed a statement of intent for a 10 million British pounds ($13. 5 million) investment in Iraq's counter terrorism capacities.

Williamson said his government is determined to "win the war online, preventing (IS) viral propaganda from recruiting yet more fanatical fighters."