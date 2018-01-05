Chad denies role in alleged Equatorial Guinea coup attempt
N'DJAMENA, Chad — Chad's government is denying involvement in an alleged coup attempt in Equatorial Guinea late last month, saying the dozens of Chadians arrested are mercenaries "and should be treated as such."
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, Africa's longest-serving leader, has ruled tiny, oil-rich Equatorial Guinea since 1979.
The U.N. secretary-general's special representative for Central Africa is set to visit the country next week to meet with authorities.