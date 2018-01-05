Chicago woman charged in shooting streamed live on Facebook

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been charged in the non-fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman as the victim streamed video live on Facebook.

Police say 29-year-old Labritney Austin of University Park turned herself in a day after Tuesday's shooting on the South Side. Police announced Friday that she's charged with aggravated battery by discharging a firearm.

Austin is due in court Friday. It wasn't immediately known whether she had a lawyer.

Police say Austin and the victim were seen arguing in a car, and that Austin was observed pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots, striking the victim in the arm.