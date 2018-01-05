Chief charged with seeking sex from agent posing as girl, 14

LEECHBURG, Pa. — State prosecutors are accusing the police chief in a small Pennsylvania town of trying to solicit sex online from an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

The attorney general's office on Friday arrested 40-year-old Leechburg Police Chief Michael W. Diebold at a spot in Westmoreland County where he had allegedly hoped to meet up with the girl.

Prosecutors say he's charged with two felonies: unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

A telephone message left at Diebold's home wasn't immediately returned.

An officer answering the Leechburg Police phone says he learned of the arrest late Friday from news reporters.