Children's Museum of Manhattan purchases historic church

NEW YORK — The Children's Museum of Manhattan says it has completed its $45 million purchase of a new home: a former church right across from Central Park.

The museum completed the purchase of the former Church of Christ, Scientist on Dec. 22.

The New York Times reports that the new location at 96th Street and Central Park West is about 70,000 square feet, almost twice the size of the museum's current home on West 83rd Street.

The old location has been the museum's home since 1989.

The new building is scheduled to open in 2021. Museum Executive Director Andrew Ackerman says the new space will focus on arts and creativity, early-childhood programming, health education and cultural literacy.

