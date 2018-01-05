China applauds next week's talks between rival Koreas

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — China is applauding news that the rival Koreas will sit down for their first formal talks in more than two years next week.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry said at a briefing Friday: "We welcome the recent positive turn of events in the peninsular situation."

Spokesman Geng Shuang expressed hope "all relevant parties" would take advantage of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to "bring the issue back to the correct track of peaceful settlement through dialogue and consultation."