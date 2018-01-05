News / World

China applauds next week's talks between rival Koreas

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo provided by the South Korean Unification Ministry, South Korean National Security Director, Kim Kwan-jin, right, and Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo, second from right, shake hands with Hwang Pyong So, left, North Korea' top political officer for the Korean People's Army, and Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official responsible for South Korean affairs, during their meeting at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. A Seoul official says both Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, that North Korea has accepted Seoul's offer to meet at the border village of Panmunjom that day to discuss how to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve overall ties. (The South Korean Unification Ministry via AP, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo provided by the South Korean Unification Ministry, South Korean National Security Director, Kim Kwan-jin, right, and Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo, second from right, shake hands with Hwang Pyong So, left, North Korea' top political officer for the Korean People's Army, and Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official responsible for South Korean affairs, during their meeting at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. A Seoul official says both Koreas have agreed to hold their first talks in more than two years next Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, that North Korea has accepted Seoul's offer to meet at the border village of Panmunjom that day to discuss how to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve overall ties. (The South Korean Unification Ministry via AP, File)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — China is applauding news that the rival Koreas will sit down for their first formal talks in more than two years next week.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry said at a briefing Friday: "We welcome the recent positive turn of events in the peninsular situation."

Spokesman Geng Shuang expressed hope "all relevant parties" would take advantage of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to "bring the issue back to the correct track of peaceful settlement through dialogue and consultation."

Friday's announcement of talks by South Korean officials came hours after the United States said it will delay annual military exercises with South Korea until after the Olympics.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular