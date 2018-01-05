Court upholds $4M jury award in Cleveland police shooting
CLEVELAND — A federal appeals court has upheld a $4 million jury award to the family of a man fatally shot by an off-duty Cleveland police officer in 2012.
A three-judge panel with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected numerous arguments from Cleveland city attorneys why the 2015 jury award shouldn't be paid, including a claim that officer Roger Jones' actions were "objectively reasonable" when he shot and killed 20-year-old Kenneth Smith in downtown Cleveland.
Trial witnesses said Smith was trying to surrender when Jones shot him in the head.
Then-Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty called Jones a hero after Jones was cleared of criminal wrongdoing.
Cleveland spokesman Dan Williams said Friday the city was reviewing the ruling and had no comment.
Jones remains a Cleveland police officer.
