Dismembered man's wife pleads not guilty in his killing
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in the head and dismembering his body has pleaded not guilty in a county court.
Authorities say 49-year-old Marcia Eubank shot 54-year-old Howard Eubank in June, put his remains in containers around their Akron-area home and acknowledged the killing after their son found the remains in December.
Marcia Eubank pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder, corpse abuse and evidence-tampering at her arraignment Friday in Summit County court. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that she remained jailed on $1 million bond.
The Eubanks were married for about 25 years.
