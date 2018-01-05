Dismembered man's wife pleads not guilty in his killing

AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in the head and dismembering his body has pleaded not guilty in a county court.

Authorities say 49-year-old Marcia Eubank shot 54-year-old Howard Eubank in June, put his remains in containers around their Akron-area home and acknowledged the killing after their son found the remains in December.

Marcia Eubank pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder, corpse abuse and evidence-tampering at her arraignment Friday in Summit County court. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that she remained jailed on $1 million bond.

Defence attorney Brian Pierce says Eubank suffered physical and mental abuse in her marriage. Pierce has said mental health professionals will evaluate Eubank to help with her defence .