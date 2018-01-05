Egypt: Hot air balloon crashes in Luxor, 1 tourist killed
A
A
Share via Email
LUXOR, Egypt — Egyptian officials say a sightseeing balloon carrying foreign tourists over the southern city of Luxor has crash landed, killing one tourist and injuring seven.
The officials say Friday's incident was caused by strong winds that forced the balloon off its course above the city's pharaonic temples and tombs.
There were no details immediately on the nationalities of the victims. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.
Hot air balloon incidents have occurred in the past over ancient Luxor.
In 2013, 19 foreign tourists were killed when their balloon caught fire. In 2016, Egypt temporarily halted balloon flights after 22 Chinese tourists suffered minor injuries in a crash landing of their hot air balloon.
Since then, balloon rides are monitored by cameras and banned from flying above 2,000
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
'Why not right here in Edmonton?' Filipino chain sets sights on city
-
'A stupid waste of money': B.C. homeowner grant under fire as government increases threshold
-
Partner of Oilers player says she's faced online harassment after player suspended