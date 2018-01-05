Eurozone inflation falls further below central bank target
BRUSSELS — Official figures show inflation across the 19-country eurozone dipping modestly in December largely because of a moderation in the growth of energy price rises.
Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, said Friday that consumer prices across the eurozone were 1.4
Of perhaps more concern to policymakers at the ECB is the fact that the core rate, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, remained even lower at 0.9